11,129 Shares in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,129 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.08% of Argan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Argan by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.48. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.46). Argan had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

