1,474 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,474 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS opened at $167.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,893 shares of company stock worth $2,059,300 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

