15,046 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

