180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,100 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 443,300 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

180 Life Sciences Price Performance

180 Life Sciences stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNF. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

