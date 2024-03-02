18,776 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after buying an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after buying an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.97 and its 200 day moving average is $158.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

