20,121 Shares in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,015,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,361 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,368,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 533,186 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,820,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 637.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,768 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Cabaletta Bio Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

