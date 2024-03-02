25,858 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

