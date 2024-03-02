2,838 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $37,673,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 68.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 570,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 231,666 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 22.3% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,124,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 204,796 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at $13,451,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 36.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145,223 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Maximus Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.20.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

