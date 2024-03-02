28,490 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,967,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,770,798.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

