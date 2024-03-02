74,924 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 74,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in O-I Glass by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. Citigroup downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

