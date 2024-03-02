A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Down 32.0% in February

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of A SPAC II Acquisition stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. A SPAC II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $12.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASCB. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in A SPAC II Acquisition by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

