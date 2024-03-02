Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $131.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.75. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 152,907 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

