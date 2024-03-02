Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

