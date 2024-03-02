Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.98

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.98 and last traded at $74.78, with a volume of 112608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.