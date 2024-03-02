Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $367,000 in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1,198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.30. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,390,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,830,605.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,390,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,830,605.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $167,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,327,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,453,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,500 shares of company stock worth $5,384,715 in the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About St. Joe

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.