Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 43.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Price Performance

NYSE GOLF opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $70.10.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.16 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOLF

Acushnet Profile

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.