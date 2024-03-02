Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,908 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.14% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.7 %

ATGE stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at $473,010.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

