Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $60.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AAP opened at $69.26 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.67.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 36,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,882,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

