Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 474,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMS. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $162.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $166.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

