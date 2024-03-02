Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIH opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.43.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.