Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Agilysys worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after buying an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,282,000 after buying an additional 72,111 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after buying an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,756,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, Director Michael A. Kaufman sold 20,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,835,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,952,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,672,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agilysys news, Director Michael A. Kaufman sold 20,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,835,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,952,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,672,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,060,458 shares in the company, valued at $170,173,226.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,338,376 shares of company stock valued at $109,546,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $77.41 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

