AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Down 56.3% in February

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGM Group Stock Down 2.4 %

AGM Group stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGM Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.