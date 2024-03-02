AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.