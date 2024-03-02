AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the January 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

AGRI opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $257,748.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.29.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

