Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $160.00

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $158.62, with a volume of 2113397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.56.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $140,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,012,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,474,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $140,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,012,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,608,857 shares of company stock worth $225,489,781. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after buying an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $235,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

