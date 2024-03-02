Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Short Interest Update

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the January 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Airship AI Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AISP opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61. Airship AI has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $13.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the fourth quarter worth $17,655,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airship AI by 6.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the third quarter worth $9,262,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Airship AI by 1,393.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 686,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc develops AI driven video and sensor management software. It serves government, law enforcement, and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

