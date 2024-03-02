Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

