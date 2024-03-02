Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2024

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRSGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 276,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALRS. TheStreet raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on ALRS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 50.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 133.34%.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.