Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Update

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 276,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALRS. TheStreet raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALRS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alerus Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 50.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 133.34%.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.