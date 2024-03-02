Algert Global LLC Acquires New Shares in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.08% of Eagle Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $23.61 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

