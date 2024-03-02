Algert Global LLC Buys New Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN opened at $87.14 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,764 shares of company stock worth $4,648,059. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

