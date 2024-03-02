Algert Global LLC Has $474,000 Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,271 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 190.9% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 183.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 856,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 554,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $17.96 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.45 and a beta of 2.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

