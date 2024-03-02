Algert Global LLC Has $482,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,815.00.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,612.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,671.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,479.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.99 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

