Algert Global LLC Has $521,000 Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

PAHC opened at $13.39 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.30 million, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.