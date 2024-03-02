Algert Global LLC Invests $446,000 in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROAD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after buying an additional 500,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 436.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 410,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 19.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 336,161 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 137.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 210,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1,050.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 173,635 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,210,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

