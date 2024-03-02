Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,680 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 54.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.84. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

