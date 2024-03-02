Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth $1,361,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 61,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

