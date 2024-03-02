Algert Global LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOPE. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.