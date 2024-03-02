Algert Global LLC Makes New $484,000 Investment in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Udemy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Udemy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Udemy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Udemy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Udemy Price Performance

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Insider Activity at Udemy

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,691,050 shares in the company, valued at $23,860,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,169 shares of company stock worth $1,403,192. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

