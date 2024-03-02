Algert Global LLC Reduces Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 17.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bumble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -381.33 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

