Algert Global LLC Reduces Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 17.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bumble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
Bumble Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BMBL stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -381.33 and a beta of 1.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Bumble Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
