Algert Global LLC Reduces Stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of MBIA worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MBIA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the first quarter worth $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 148.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MBIA by 105.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MBIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MBIA

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,184 shares in the company, valued at $556,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Stock Performance

NYSE MBI opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of ($31.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

MBIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MBIA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MBIA

MBIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.