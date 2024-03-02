Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.47.

NetApp Stock Up 18.2 %

NetApp stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 111.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

