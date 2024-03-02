Algert Global LLC Sells 12,257 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,855 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,525 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $131,722,000 after acquiring an additional 98,658 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,389 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 32.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 609,982 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 5.9 %

LVS stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

