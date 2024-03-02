Algert Global LLC Sells 26,150 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,150 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,562,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,834,000 after buying an additional 767,027 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $31.62.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $301,691.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,486 shares of company stock worth $1,932,692 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. CLSA upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.93.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

