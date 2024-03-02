Algert Global LLC Sells 2,998 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Gartner by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gartner by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,183,000 after buying an additional 122,248 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $471.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $453.61 and a 200-day moving average of $404.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $471.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,570,667 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

