Algert Global LLC Sells 7,476 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.47.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,183,834 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

