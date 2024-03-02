Algert Global LLC Takes $519,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VNO stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 115.35 and a beta of 1.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 521.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

