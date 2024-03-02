Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,063,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,588,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,063,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,588,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.73. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.