Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Lowered by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 14.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $9,601,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,010,591.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $300.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.39 and its 200-day moving average is $275.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.