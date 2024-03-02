Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Update

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,100 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the January 31st total of 894,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 14.1 %

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $84.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 152,603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 540,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

