Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) PT Raised to $27.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

ALKT opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 251,757 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 113,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 8.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 780,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

